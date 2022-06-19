4 Arrested For Attempting To Hunt Wild Animals In Chhattisgarh: Police

Chhattisgarh: Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted them. (Representational)

Four persons, including two government employees, were arrested for allegedly trying to hunt wild animals and a gun, sharp-edged weapons and bullets were recovered from them in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted them in Piparchhedi protected forest area under Kasdol police station limits on Friday when they were moving about in a car, Balodabazar-Bhatapara Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar Jha said.

"Those held were identified as Shaeed Naqvi, who is posted as supervisor in the mining department, Mohammad Wasim Khan (33) who is a forest guard, PWD civil contractor Anand Shrivastava (51) and Nawaz Khan (51). All hail from Raipur district," he said.

"When the vehicle was searched, a telescope-mounted .22 rifle, 24 live rounds, five sharp-edged weapons and an axe were recovered. Naqvi possessed the license of the gun but he did not have authority to carry it in a reserve forest area," the SSP added.

Prima facie, it seems they were trying to hunt wild animals and a case under Arms Act and Wildlife Protection Act has been registered against them, Mr Jha said.