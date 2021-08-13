Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists With Cumulative Reward Of Rs 14 Lakh Surrender To Cops

3 Maoists carrying a collective reward of Rs 14 lakh surrendered in Chhattisgarh (Representational)

Three Maoists carrying a collective reward of Rs 14 lakh on them surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

"The surrendered ultras are Raju alias Rosha Tati (24), the deputy in-charge of Dandkaranya Special Zonal Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM), Jira Alami (42) who is Barsoor area committee member/area committee DAKMS president, and Kumma Barse (35), the Molasnar DAKMS chief," said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

"Tati has a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, Alami has Rs 5 lakh and it is Rs 1 lakh for Barse. Tati was involved in the 2014 encounter at Pamed (Sukma) in which 14 police personnel were killed, the 2017 Maoist attack in Burkapal (Sukma) in which 25 jawans and one Maoist were killed, as well as the 2016 Maoist-police encounter at Orchha (Narayanpur) in which five ultras were killed," the Superintendent of Police said.

"Alami and Barse were also involved in several Maoist incidents. The surrendered ultras will be given facilities as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy. So far, 403 Maoists, 107 of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, have surrendered and joined the mainstream in Dantewada under the police's 'Lon Varratu' campaign," he said.



