'Was Going Through A Phase': Chetan Bhagat In #MeToo Apology Note

Chetan Bhagat apologised after a WhatsApp #MeToo post was exposed on Twitter

Author Chetan Bhagat has apologised after a WhatsApp conversation with a woman journalist was leaked on Twitter in connection with sexual harassment. In a note on Facebook, Mr Bhagat said, he wanted "to make a couple of points about the screenshots that someone has shared."

The author clarified that his note on Facebook was written after discussing with his wife Anusha.

"But first of all, I am really sorry to person concerned. The screenshots are of course real, and I am sorry if you felt they were wrong I hope you will accept my apology," said Mr Bhagat.

A best-selling author, Mr Bhagat said, he thought he "hit it off really well" and "did feel a strong connection with her" and found her "a good human being, sweet, cute and funny." He said, he may have "misread" the friendliness and "was going through a phase." He goes on to clarify that there was "nothing physical, no lewd pictures or words that were ever exchange."



The naming and shaming in #MeToo has singed many in the entertainment and media industry since actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and AIB comic Utsav Chakroborty was called out by many women. Tanushree has filed a complaint with the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai yesterday. The police however, are yet to confirm if a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on the basis of her complaint.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who played the lead role in Vikas Bahl's 'Queen', has accused the director of sexually harassing on the sets of the film. In a recent interview with India Today, Kangana spoke up in support of the survivor, who accused the Mr Bahl of sexual harassment and said, "Totally believe her. Even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming 'Queen', he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don't judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes sickness. He partied every night and shamed me for sleeping early and not being cool enough."