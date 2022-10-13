Chennai Woman Run Over By Train After Man Pushes Her; No CCTV Footage: Cops

The incident occurred at St Thomas Mount Railway station in Chennai. (Representational)

A college student was killed after a man allegedly pushed her in the path of a train at a railway station in Chennai on Thursday. While police suspect that the man was a spurned lover, initial reports suggest a lack of CCTV footage of the incident.

The incident occurred at St Thomas Mount Railway station in Chennai at around 1.30 pm where the woman, who has been identified as Sathiyapriya, was run over by the train.

Investigators suspect that the man was one who's proposal Sathiyapriya had turned down. "A jilted lover appears to be behind this. The Railway Police are investigating. We would render them all assistance," said Shankar Jiwal, Chennai Police Commissioner to NDTV.

Another officer from the city police said, "We don't know why, but we hear there is no CCTV footage".

The incident bears resemblance to the 2016 murder of Swathi, a techie, who was murdered by her stalker as bystanders watched. There were no CCTV cameras at the station - one of the busiest in Chennai. He was identified only on the basis of CCTV footage obtained from properties outside the station.