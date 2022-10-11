3 Chennai Students Arrested For Video With Sharp Weapons On Moving Train

The three men are students of Presidency College, the DRM informed.

Three college students in Chennai who were caught on camera performing stunts on a train while wielding sharp weapons have been arrested, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

A video of the three men hanging on the footboard of a moving train with a machete in their hand had gone viral a few days back. Now, the officials identified the three men as Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. They are all students of Presidency College, the DRM informed.

We would like to inform you that the 3 youths seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by @grpchennai! They are Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. They are all students of Presidency College. pic.twitter.com/3FQVpTWeoW — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) October 11, 2022

The clip showed the three students dragging sharp weapons on the ground and shouting slogans. They were also seen banging the machete on the train coach.

In a subsequent tweet, the DRM said, "We have zero tolerance towards such instances of misbehaviour and dangerous stunts on trains or in railway premises". "Please come forward to complain to @rpfsrmas or @grpchennai against such people. We are committed to the safety of our commuters," the officials added.

Meanwhile, in recent times, there have been several instances reported inside trains where officials had to take action against misbehaving passengers. Earlier this month, the women's compartment of a Mumbai train witnessed an ugly brawl between co-passengers. A viral video showed women clashing with each other on a Thane-Panvel local train.

One policewoman who tried to intervene in Nerul to resolve the dispute was also injured when some women passengers attacked her. At least three women, including the policewoman, suffered injuries. The police had said that Vashi GRP was investigating the incident and a case had been registered.