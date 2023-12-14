Chennai Oil Spill Crosses 20 Sqkm Into Sea, Efforts On To Contain Leak

Tar balls and thick layers of oil are seen in several pockets along the coastline.

The oil spill in Chennai that originated from the refinery of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) has now crossed at least 20 square kilometre into the sea, said the coast guard.

A week after the oil spilled, the damage to Chennai's eco sensitive Ennore creek is only getting worse. Oil is floating all over river Kosasthalaiyar. Tar balls and thick layers of oil are seen in several pockets along the coastline. A trail of oil deposits can also be seen on the shores and the fishing boats.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board identified inadequate stormwater management at CPCL, which led to overflowing of oil mixed water amid last week's floods triggered by cyclone Michaung.

Suresh, a fisherman said, "There's no fish now, they're all dead. Our livelihood is lost."

Spill containment methods such as oil boomers, skimmers and gully suckers have finally been deployed. However, environmentalist Nityanand Jayaraman said it is too little too late. "They should have put the oil boomers first and contained the spill, but they investigated and delayed. The eco sensitive creek will now suffer maximum damage," he said.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has directed CPCL to map oil spill hotspots and implement remedial measures. Stringent directives have been issued to ensure zero leakage, with the threat of operational suspension looming if violated.

Authorities say they're working to compensate those who suffered loss of property or any health hazard due to the spill. The floodwater contaminated with oil entered hundreds of homes during floods triggered by Cyclone Michaung. Residents in several areas reported respiratory issues and skin rashes and infections.

The authorities say more machines have been called to contain the spill. Supriya Sahu, Tamil Nadu Environment Secretary said, "Oil skimmers are known to be good in separating oil from liquid. We're getting more machines and experts to contain the situation."

Nearly a week after the disaster, there's still no assessment on the quantum of the oil spill.