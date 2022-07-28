"This Is Home Of Chess": PM Inaugurates World Chess Olympiad In Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared the 44th edition of Chess Olympiad open, underscoring that there are no losers in the game, just winners and future winners.

Starting his speech with a "Vanakkam (a Tamil word for greetings)" in Chennai, the Prime Minister assured the best hospitality to players from far and wide, quoting 'Athithi Devo Bhava' slogan which means 'our guests are like God.' Also, the Prime Minister cited Tamil saint poet Tiruvalluvar's couplet on the significance of hospitality.

The Chess Olympiad 2022 is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram.

The Olympiad is being held in India for the first time ever, after being moved out of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and has attracted a record number of entries in the Open (188) and women's (162) sections.

Earlier today, Pakistan withdrew from the prestigious event, citing the torch relay of the event passing through Jammu and Kashmir.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it was "highly unfortunate" that Pakistan has "politicised" the prestigious international event.

This edition of games will witness a record 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's category.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will run till August 10.