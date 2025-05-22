Chennai Girl Hospitalised After Glass Found In Sealed Drink, Mother Hits Out

A young Chennai girl was hospitalised after she mistook a piece of glass for an ice cube in a sealed boba drink bottle. The incident took place on April 27 when the woman's mother purchased the boba tea from the Frozen Bottle outlet in Thoraipakkam.

The girl's mother, Jahnavi Sanghavi, an International History Educator, posted the harrowing experience on LinkedIn. She said, "On 27th April, I purchased a boba drink from Frozen Bottle - Thoraipakkam, Chennai. Though the bottle was sealed, it contained glass shards."

She said her daughter, mistaking a shard for ice, put it in her mouth but quickly realised it was glass and spat it out. After that, she was immediately taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

In a detailed post, Ms Sanghavi mentioned that the next day her daughter began vomiting and had to be hospitalised again. She said, "I contacted Frozen Bottle, and Mr Vipul Chaudhary (Marketing Lead) assured me that the company would take responsibility and compensate for the hospitalisation costs. I promptly submitted all required medical documents."

It's been over 20 days now and they haven't received any response from the team, she said.

"My calls and emails have been ignored," she wrote. She further stated that when she highlighted how serious this issue was, the company responded by saying, "We manufacture more than 2.5 crore bottles a month - one such case will not affect our brand."

Ms Sanghavi called out the brand's response as careless and irresponsible, especially when it involved people's health and safety. She added that she filed a complaint with the consumer court.

"This post is not just about my family-it is a wake-up call for all consumers and a plea for stricter quality control, corporate accountability, and ethical customer service in the food and beverage industry," she mentioned.

The post went viral, with many supporting her in the comments section.

One person commented, "Frozen Bottle, it's a shame that you are not being responsible in this case!"

Another wrote, "I will avoid this brand and advise my contacts to do so."

"Frozen Bottle gonna lose almost all consumer trust cause of leniency in attitude and misconduct with customers," read another comment.

Ms Sanghavi warned people not to buy anything from Frozen Bottle until they took full accountability and demonstrated a commitment to consumer safety and responsible conduct. She also urged Founder Pranshul Yadav and CEO Arunkumar Balasubramanian to address the issue immediately.