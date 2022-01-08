Check Violation Of Poll Code By Ruling Party: Mayawati To Election Commission

Mayawati also urged to protect rights of the poor on the day of polling. (File)

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday welcomed the announcement of dates for the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and four other states but urged the Election Commission to check the "tendency" in the ruling BJP of "violating" the model code of conduct.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, the schedule for which was announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP president welcomed the announcement and expressed faith that the poll panel will ensure smooth, free and fair elections.

However, she called for steps to check the "tendency" in the ruling party to "violate" the model code of conduct.

"The tendency of the ruling party to violate the model code of conduct by adopting new tactics in every election is becoming fatally common, which needs to be given due attention and prompt action is taken in this election. It is the special appeal to the Election Commission," she said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also urged to protect rights of the poor on the day of polling.

She asked her partymen to strictly follow the model code of conduct. All office-bearers, workers and candidates should comply with the party's discipline and the model code of conduct, she said in a tweet.