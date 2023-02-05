Chargesheet Filed Against Former Top Andaman Bureaucrat In Gangrape Case

The Special Investigation examined 90 witnesses in this case. (Representational)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday filed a 935-page chargesheet against former Andaman and Nicobar Islands chief secretary Jitendra Narain and three others while probing a gangrape case.

Andaman and Nicobar Police constituted an SIT comprising a senior IPS officer as Chairperson and 5 other members to investigate the gangrape case.

According to the Andaman and Nicobar Police, "SIT conducted a thorough investigation examining around 90 witnesses and collected various electronic, technical and biological evidence. The electronic and biological evidence seized in the case has been sent to Forensic Lab for investigation."

The SIT has registered the case under 10 sections 367, 376C, 376d, 354, 328, 201, 120B, 500, and 228A of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons.

The woman lodged the complaint with the police on August 21 in which she gave a detailed account of the alleged sexual attack on her twice-- in April and May-- and requested to preserve the CCTV footage of the then chief secretary's residence for evidence.

Earlier on October 10, 2022, the case was registered by the orders of the Hon'ble Court and on November 10 the accused Jitendra Narain was arrested in the gangrape case.

