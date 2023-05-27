'Charges Against Wrestling Body Chief Shameful, Should Be Arrested': Ramdev

Ramdev was in Bhilwara to attend a three-day yoga camp. (File)

Speaking in support of the women wrestlers staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, yoga guru Ramdev has said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be put in jail.

He has also said the allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, are shameful.

The protesting grapplers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, have been demanding Brij Bhushan Singh's arrest, alleging that he has sexually harassed several women wrestlers, including a minor.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one over the complaint of a minor wrestler under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act -- against Brij Bhushan Singh, but a concrete step is yet to be taken as the investigation is still on.

"Such an individual should be arrested immediately and put behind bars. He keeps talking nonsense about sisters and daughters every day. It is condemnable, a misdeed and a sin," Ramdev told reporters in Bhilwara on Friday.

He was in Bhilwara to attend a three-day yoga camp.

Ramdev said he will never join politics and praised the work of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. He also praised Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he does not have an enmity with anyone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)