Chargesheet Against Government Official Caught Accepting Bribe In Jammu And Kashmir The charge sheet was filed against Mushtaq Zargar, the then senior assistant posted in tehsil office Thathri, in the court of special judge anti-corruption, Doda

Jammu: A charge sheet was filed on Wednesday by the Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) against a government official who was allegedly caught red handed accepting bribe in Doda district last year.



The charge sheet was filed against Mushtaq Zargar, the then senior assistant posted in tehsil office Thathri, in the court of special judge anti-corruption, Doda, after obtaining the sanction from the competent authority, a spokesman of the SVO said.



He said Mushtaq Zargar was trapped on April 26, 2017 after he demanded a bribe of Rs 2000 from a person for releasing domicile certificates in favour of his four children.



The complainant, Shabir Ahmad Butt, had applied for the Permanent Residence Certificate (state subject) of his children one and a half months ago after completing all legal formalities, the spokesman said.



He said Shabir Ahmad Butt has mentioned in his complaint that his elder son had to fill-up the form for employment for which state subject was necessary and accordingly approached the official who sought illegal gratification of Rs 2000 to release the documents.



The complainant claimed that he provided Rs 500 as advance to the accused who insisted on the remaining amount which he could not pay due to poverty.



The official allegedly refused to provide him the official documents, the spokesman said.



