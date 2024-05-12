Char Dham Yatra 2024: Doors Of Badrinath Temple Open For Devotees

The Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand opened its doors for devotees at 6 am on Sunday morning amid chimes of melodious tunes by the Army Band with complete rituals, vedic chants and slogans of 'Badri Vishal Lal Ki Jai'. Badrinath Dham opened its gates for devotees after a break of six months.

The shrine of Shri Badrinath Dham is located among the snow-capped mountains of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand state. Thousands of devotees thronged the entry of Badrinath Dham, with the entrance decked up with flowers.

Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

With the discharge of religious traditions, Kuber Ji, Shri Uddhav Ji and Gadu Ghada were brought to the temple premises from the south gate. After this, the doors of the temple were opened with rituals by the chief priest of the temple, Rawal, Dharmadhikari, Haq Hukukdhari and officials of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee in the presence of the administration and thousands of devotees.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended wishes to deveotees on the auspicious day.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Today the doors of Lord Badri Vishal have been opened with vedic chanting and complete rituals. Hearty welcome and greetings to all the devotees in the Char Dham Yatra! Jai Badri Vishal."

Chief priest VC Ishwar Prasad Namboodri prayed for everyone's well-being while performing special prayers to Lord Badrinath in the sanctum sanctorum.

The Badrinath Yatra is a significant pilgrimage in Hinduism, primarily undertaken by devotees of Lord Vishnu. The pilgrimage for Char Dham usually commences around late April or early May and goes on till November.

The Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. For the last two days, all three Dhams including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been bustling.

On the first day, a record number of more than 29,000 pilgrims from India and abroad visited Kedarnath Dham.

Welcoming the pilgrims, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presided over the inaugural puja at Shri Kedarnath Dham temple, invoking prayers for the safe journey and spiritual fulfilment of all embarking on the Char Dham pilgrimage.

