Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Badrinath Dham In Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the Sundar Nath cave in Badrinath Dham and offered prayers. He is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand to attend the meeting of the Central Regional Council.

On Saturday evening, Yogi Adityanath attended the Shayan Aarti of Badrinath Dham, had darshan, and worshipped as per the rituals.

He also participated in the meeting of the Central Regional Council held at Narendra Nagar in Tehri. After that, he visited various areas of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister also went to the Ghastauli post near the China border at an altitude of 13,200 feet and met the ITBP personnel deployed there, inquired about their well-being, and encouraged them.

He also attended the 24th meeting of the Central Zonal Council held in Narendra Nagar, Tehri on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also part of the meeting.

Later today, the Chief Minister may also visit the Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district.

