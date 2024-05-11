Char Dham Yatra Hit By Rain, Snowfall Day After It Began

Every year, lakhs of devotees turn up for the Char Dham yatra

Uttarakhand was hit by heavy rainfall today, a day after the Char Dham Yatra began. The sudden weather change posed difficulties for the devotees on the adventurous pilgrimage. It's been raining heavily in the Ganga valley, including at the Gangotri temple, one of the pilgrimage sites of Char Dham Yatra along with Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The weather also took a turn in Badrinath today as the higher peaks witnessed snowfall and the low lying areas were hit by rain, a day before the doors of the revered temple are set to open for the devotees.

Earlier in the day, a huge crowd of devotees was stuck in long queues for hours on the hilly path to Yamunotri. The devotees blamed the authorities for the lack of proper management.

The Char Dham Yatra began yesterday, as the doors of Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Gangotri temples were opened for devotees. The doors of Yamyunotri and Kedarnath were opened at 7 am yesterday while the door of the Gangotri temple opened at 12.25 pm in the presence of thousands of devotees.

Every year, lakhs of devotees turn up for the yatra from April-May to October-November.

