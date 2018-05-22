Chaos Over Biryani At Army's Iftar In Kashmir, 4 Girls Injured In Firing The army had organised the Iftar party at a village in south Kashmir's Shopian. The event was part of the affirmative measures following the recent ceasefire

161 Shares EMAIL PRINT Srinagar: An Iftar party held by the army at a village in Jammu and Kashmir as a goodwill measure ended with clash and gunfire yesterday. Four girls -- all between 15 and 17 years old, sustained bullet injuries, the police said. They have been shifted to a hospital and their condition is stable.



The army had organised the Iftar party at DK Pora village in south Kashmir's Shopian district. The event was part of the affirmative measures following the



Some of the locals, however, refused to accept the biryani, and started throwing stones at the assembled soldiers. As the violence spiralled, the army opened fire.



In large parts of Kashmir, relations between the security forces and locals are at an all-time low for the last few years. The security forces have often complained of terrorist groups instigating civilians to foil counter-terror operations. There have been numerous incidents when mobs surrounded security forces -- at the behest of terror groups -- even when an encounter was going on.



Since the clashes in 2016 following the killing of



There have also been numerous attacks on police, paramilitary and army camps in Jammu and Kashmir over the last two years. Heavily-armed terrorists wearing combat uniforms had attacked



It has become a challenge for the government to reach out to the locals amid the intermittent violence.



During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached out to the people of Kashmir by saying that the valley's issue can be solved only by embracing Kashmiris.



"The Kashmir problem cannot be resolved through bullets or abuses. It can be resolved only by embracing every Kashmiri," PM Modi had said.



Police sources say they have now asked the army not to organise Iftar parties in areas where they believe the locals could turn hostile.



An Iftar party held by the army at a village in Jammu and Kashmir as a goodwill measure ended with clash and gunfire yesterday. Four girls -- all between 15 and 17 years old, sustained bullet injuries, the police said. They have been shifted to a hospital and their condition is stable.The army had organised the Iftar party at DK Pora village in south Kashmir's Shopian district. The event was part of the affirmative measures following the recent ceasefire announcement by the central government, meant to restore peace and goodwill in the valley.Some of the locals, however, refused to accept the biryani, and started throwing stones at the assembled soldiers. As the violence spiralled, the army opened fire.In large parts of Kashmir, relations between the security forces and locals are at an all-time low for the last few years. The security forces have often complained of terrorist groups instigating civilians to foil counter-terror operations. There have been numerous incidents when mobs surrounded security forces -- at the behest of terror groups -- even when an encounter was going on.Since the clashes in 2016 following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen operative Burhan Wani , over 200 civilians have been killed in clashes with security forces and thousands have been injured. The use of pellet guns have left over 1,500 people with eye injuries, activists say.There have also been numerous attacks on police, paramilitary and army camps in Jammu and Kashmir over the last two years. Heavily-armed terrorists wearing combat uniforms had attacked Sunjuwan army base in the heart of Jammu in February, killing two soldiers and injuring nine others, including women and children.It has become a challenge for the government to reach out to the locals amid the intermittent violence.During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached out to the people of Kashmir by saying that the valley's issue can be solved only by embracing Kashmiris. "The Kashmir problem cannot be resolved through bullets or abuses. It can be resolved only by embracing every Kashmiri," PM Modi had said.Police sources say they have now asked the army not to organise Iftar parties in areas where they believe the locals could turn hostile. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter