No Operations In Jammu and Kashmir During Ramzan: Centre Tells Security Forces

Security forces in Jammu & Kashmir have been ordered not to launch operations during the holy month of Ramzan later this week, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said, announcing a unilateral ceasefire with terror groups in the state.Security forces will, however, retain the right to retaliate if attacked or to protect civilian lives.The Home Minister's surprise announcement made on Twitter comes days after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti pitched for the ceasefire following an All Party meeting. But Ms Mufti was badgered by the state's BJP unit which told the centre to spike her recommendation, arguing that "we should not do anything to demoralise the security forces".The Union Cabinet, which backed the centre's initiative at its meeting, appears to have concluded that this was an exaggerated view.In a series of tweets, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government expects everyone to cooperate in this initiative and help the Muslim brothers & sisters to observe Ramzan peacefully and without any difficulties. "Decision taken to help the peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment... It is important to isolate the forces that bring a bad name to Islam by resorting to mindless violence and terror," Mr Singh said.Mr Mufti welcomed the ceasefire and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh "for their personal intervention". She also expressed her gratitude to leaders and parties who participated in the All Party meeting and, according to her, "helped build consensus towards this announcement".

