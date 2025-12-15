"Chaos Everywhere": Firing At Punjab Kabaddi Match Leaves Promoter Injured

A shooting incident occurred at the Bedwan Sports Club's four-day kabaddi match in Mohali, leaving promoter Rana Balachauria seriously injured. The attacker, who arrived on a motorcycle, targeted Balachauria and fired multiple shots, causing panic among the crowd.

Eyewitnesses described the chaos as the attacker fled the scene while firing in the air. "It was chaos everywhere. People were running and screaming. We didn't know what was happening," said one witness.

The police arrived promptly, and Balachauria was rushed to the hospital for treatment. DSP Harsimran Singh Ball confirmed the incident, stating that the police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The search for the accused is underway.

"The police are investigating all angles, and we will soon catch the perpetrator," said DSP Ball. The motive behind the attack is still unclear.

The incident, which took place during the match in Sohana, Mohali, has raised concerns about security at public events in the area. The event was expected to feature several prominent kabaddi players, and it is unclear if it will continue as scheduled.

Residents are demanding increased security measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.