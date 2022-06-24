'Change Maker' Delhi Students Made These At IIT Camp. Yes, A Robot Too

The boot camp is an initiative of IIT's Academic Outreach and New Initiatives office.

Device for rehabilitation exercise monitoring, automated reuse of RO purifier waste water, car seats that can be converted into a stretcher, are among the prototypes built by school students during a boot camp at IIT Delhi.

Twenty-five high schoolers (classes 11 and 12) successfully completed a 'Do-It Yourself (DIY)' summer boot camp "Change Makers" organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and showcased the prototypes built by them on Friday.

The boot camp, an initiative of the institute's Academic Outreach and New Initiatives office, started with the students forming teams and choosing problems to work on in the first week.

"The school students received valuable guidance from IIT Delhi faculty and student mentors and used state-of-the-art facilities available at the Makerspace (a DIY Central Research Facility at IIT Delhi) to convert their impactful ideas to reality," said Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi.

"The students built and refined the functional prototypes of their electro-mechanical projects under the mentorship of the institute faculty and students in the third and the fourth weeks," he added.

The nine student team projects were about rehabilitation exercise monitoring, automating reuse of RO filtered waste water, aeroponics, trekker safety, quadruped terrain mapping robot, avoiding drowsiness in drivers, stretcher convertible seat in vehicles, real time text to braille translator and a rolling robot.

The month-long boot camp, aimed at addressing some high impact societal problems, had started on May 23.