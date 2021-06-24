Change BJP Candidate For Zila Panchayat Polls, Says Unnao Rape Survivor

The BJP denied the charge, saying allegations may be part of a "conspiracy" by Opposition. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party should change its candidate for the post of the zila panchayat chairman in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, as he is "very close" to rape accused and jailed former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Unnao rape survivor said in her letter to the President, Prime Minister and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

The woman also claimed danger to her life if the BJP gives ticket to Arun Singh, who held the post of the Nawabganj block panchayat chief. The elections for the post of the zila panchayat chairman are scheduled for July 3.

The BJP has denied the charge, with its district president Raj Kishore Rawat saying the allegations may be a part of a "conspiracy" by the Opposition.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA from Unnao's Bangarmau seat, was accused of rape by the woman in 2017. A Delhi court sentenced him to life imprisonment in the case in December 2019.

The woman that though the BJP talks of strict action against criminals, it declared the man, who was "involved" in the murder case of her father, as its candidate for the post of the zila panchayat chairman.

She said: "The BJP government is still supporting Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Arun Singh is very close to Sengar. My entire family has been destroyed by Sengar. If Arun Singh gets the ticket, it will increase danger to my life. It is my demand from the party and the government to withdraw Arun Singh's name and declare someone else as its candidate."

The woman said she has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding this.

She also alleged that her uncle is seeking parole from police custody but it is not being allowed because of Sengar. Her sister's marriage has been stalled due to the absence of any male member in her family, she claimed.

Meanwhile, the district president of the BJP, Raj Kishore Rawat, denied the allegations, saying Arun Singh is "a man of clean image".

"The allegations against him are baseless. It may be a part of the Opposition's conspiracy. Arun Singh has got clean chit in many cases," Mr Rawat added.