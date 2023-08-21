Prakash Raj Shredded On Social Media For Mocking Chandrayaan-3

The post was termed insensitive and derogatory by users.

A recent post by actor Prakash Raj on India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 has sparked outrage on social media. The 58-year-old took a sarcastic swipe at the Chandrayaan-3 mission on X, formerly known as Twitter, which was met with criticism from many who found his remark derogatory.

The actor shared a post on social media featuring a cartoon that depicted a man pouring tea.

"BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking," he wrote.

BREAKING NEWS:-

First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justaskingpic.twitter.com/RNy7zmSp3G — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 20, 2023

The post was termed insensitive and derogatory by users who urged him to show respect for the scientists responsible for India's historic Moon mission.

"Chandrayaan-3 is something the whole of India must be proud of, irrespective of political ideology. Know the boundary between political vs national trolling," wrote one user.

"There is a difference between hating someone and hating your country. So sad to see this state of yours!" wrote another.

Prakash Raj is a vocal critic of the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He ran as an independent candidate in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Indian general election but lost.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched into space by the LVM3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14 and entered lunar orbit on August 5. It is expected to make a soft landing on August 23.