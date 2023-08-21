Vikram Lander: 5 Points On Vehicle That Will Touch Down On Moon's Surface

The lander has been named after Vikram Sarabhai, regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

Vikram, which carries a rover in its belly, is due to land on August 23, 2023.

As per ISRO, the Lander has the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility. The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

The Lander boasts several advanced technologies, including Laser & RF-based Altimeters, Laser Doppler Velocimeter, Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera, and a Hazard Detection and Avoidance system with a dedicated camera and processing algorithm, according to ISRO.