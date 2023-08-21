Vikram Lander: 5 Points On Vehicle That Will Touch Down On Moon's Surface

Chandrayaan 3 updates: The Lander boasts several advanced technologies
Chandrayaan 3 Lander: India is about to make history as its third lunar mission readies for a remarkable landing on the Moon's southern pole on August 23, 2023.
5 Facts About Vikram Lander
Post a comment
The lander has been named after Vikram Sarabhai, regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.
Vikram, which carries a rover in its belly, is due to land on August 23, 2023.
As per ISRO, the Lander has the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility. The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.
The Lander boasts several advanced technologies, including Laser & RF-based Altimeters, Laser Doppler Velocimeter, Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera, and a Hazard Detection and Avoidance system with a dedicated camera and processing algorithm, according to ISRO.
The Lander is equipped with payloads like Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) for measuring thermal properties. It has an instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) to measure seismicity. Lander has Langmuir Probe (LP) for plasma density estimation. And it also has a passive Laser Retroreflector Array from NASA for lunar laser ranging studies.