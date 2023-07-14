Chandrayaan-3 To Lift Off Today For 6-Week Journey To Moon: Live Updates

New Delhi:
Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country's ability for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.
The countdown for the launch of the mission began on Thursday at 14:35:17 IST ahead of take-off on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The spacecraft will be launched on a GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle.
This will be Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing in 2019.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Chandrayaan-3 launch:
When the rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 mission lifts off from Sriharikota tomorrow afternoon, India will look to build on the spectacular success of the first mission - which confirmed the presence of water molecules on the Moon - and hope to avoid the mistakes of the second, when the lander crashed on the lunar surface.
Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who has been instrumental in the country's space sector innovation said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is going to be successful and a game-changer event for India.
World renowned sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik, has come out with his latest artwork to wish the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) success with its latest space mission - its third moon lander, Chandrayaan-3, which is set to lift off from Sriharikota later on Friday.
Chandrayaan-3 will lift off at 2.35 pm today from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, carrying the hopes of an entire nation. A successful mission will make India the fourth nation to land on moon.
