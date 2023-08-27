Days After Chandrayaan-3 Success, ISRO Chief's Temple Trip

S Somanath said India now has the ability to travel to the Moon, Mars, and Venus.

Four days after the historic soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon's south pole, ISRO chief S Somanath was seen at the Pournamikavu-Bhadrakali Temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram today.

Mr Somanath was seen offering prayers at the temple, as the country celebrated the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

On Wednesday, history was scripted when Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram touched down on the lunar surface, making India only the fourth country to achieve that feat, and the first to land on the uncharted south pole of Earth's nearest celestial neighbour.

The spot on the Moon where Chandrayaan-3's lander touched down will be known as 'Shiv Shakti Point', Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced yesterday while addressing the scientists of ISRO in Bengaluru.

Speaking on the mission's success, Mr Somanath said India now has the ability to travel to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Mr Somanath further stated that the ISRO is prepared to fulfill the vision set forth by PM Modi.

"India has the capability to travel to the Moon, Mars and Venus but we need to increase our confidence. We need more investment and the space sector must develop and by this, the whole nation should develop, that is our mission. We're ready to fulfil the vision that was given to us by PM Modi," Somanath said Thiruvananthapuram, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The ISRO chief added that India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1, is fully prepared for launch in the first week of September.

"Aditya L1 satellite is ready. It has reached Sriharikota and is connected to PSLV. The next aim of ISRO and the country is its launch. The launch will be in the first week of September. The date will be announced within two days," he said.

"After the launch, it will go to an elliptical orbit and from that it will travel to the L1 point which will almost take 120 days."

Aditya-L1 is India's first space-based solar observatory, designed to study the Sun.