Chandrayaan 2 To Benefit Mankind Across Globe: Former NASA Astronaut

Chandrayaan 2 will attempt a touchdown near the moon's south pole on September 7

Former astronaut Jerry Linenger, who spent five months inside the space station Mir, says India's contribution towards space exploration over the years has been instrumental in unravelling some great discoveries.

"India's contribution towards space exploration over the years has been instrumental in unravelling discoveries beyond Earth. Chandrayaan 2 is a breakthrough mission that will enable us understand the presence of water on the moon," Linenger said.

"This is not to benefit India but mankind across the globe. I am excited to be witnessing this historic moment in India and will urge all citizens of the earth to witness India making history," he added.

Linenger is known for surviving a fire during one of the most dramatic missions in space history. He spent nearly five months aboard the Russian Space Station Mir.

He will share his space experiences in a special programme on National Geographic, when the channel takes viewers on an expedition to witness India's latest space endeavour -- the Chandrayaan 2 landing -- on September 6 through a live telecast of the event.

