Chandrayaan 1 Helps NASA Confirm Water Ice On Moon: 10 Things To Know

The ice deposits are patchily distributed and could possibly be ancient, said study.

New Delhi: India's Chandrayaan 1 spacecraft helped NASA confirm the presence of frozen water deposits in the darkest and coldest parts of the Moon. Chandrayaan 1 was India's first lunar mission that was launched on 2008 by the Indian Space Research Organisation. NASA's Moon Mineralogy Mapper (M3) instrument, aboard the Chandrayaan 1 spacecraft, collected data that not only picked up the reflective properties of ice, but was able to directly measure the distinctive way its molecules absorb infra-red light, so it can differentiate between liquid water or vapor and solid ice. One of the objectives of Chandrayaan 1 is to design, develop, launch and orbit a spacecraft around the Moon.