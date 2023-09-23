Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Supreme Court Relief In Alleged Corruption Case

Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested in an alleged corruption case

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has requested the Supreme Court to cancel the high court order for his police custody in an alleged corruption case.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had dismissed Mr Naidu's request for relief and sent him to two-day police custody in the alleged AP Skill Development corruption case.

The Andhra Pradesh Police today began questioning Mr Naidu at the central jail in Rajamahendravaram.

Mr Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state.

The state police's crime investigation department (CID) has named Mr Naidu as the "principal conspirator" and "accused number 1" in the alleged multi-crore scam. He was earlier "accused number 37".

The police case against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief has roiled Andhra Pradesh politics - there have been clashes as party workers protested his arrest - with just months to go for the national and assembly elections.

The case pertains to setting up of clusters of centres of excellence in Andhra Pradesh with a total estimate of Rs 3,300 crore. But allegedly ended up causing a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state. The CID believes that before expenditure by private entities, the then government provided an advance of Rs 371 crore - its full 10 per cent commitment.

Investigations have led to the conclusion, prime facie, that Mr Naidu, then the head of the government and its highest executive, orchestrated the entire scheme, the CID said.