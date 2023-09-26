Chandrababu Nadu, With Z Plus Cover, Seeks Refuge From Mosquitoes In Jail

No attempts from the officials to address mosquito concerns, claims the TDP

N Chandrababu Naidu has Z plus security in prison but it's no match against the mosquitoes.

In a tweet, on Thursday, Nara Lokesh, Chandrababu Naidu's son, expressed suspicion that Chief Minister Jagan Reddy had imprisoned his father with the intent of killing him.

A few days ago, a prisoner in the Rajahmundry Central Jail in Andhra Pradesh, where Mr Naidu is also lodged in connection with a corruption case, died due to dengue, Nara Lokesh pointed out, raising concern over his father's health.

Mr Lokesh also alleged that the prison authorities have ignored Chandrababu Naidu's complaints about mosquito bites in the jail.

Similarly, the TDP Andhra Pradesh President, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, today, expressed concern about a severe mosquito infestation in the prison. He emphasized that these concerns have intensified following the death of a prisoner due to dengue.

Atchannaidu revealed that the prison authorities have not complied with court orders to provide necessary amenities to the former Chief Minster.

Earlier, former Finance Minister during the TDP term, Yanamala Rama Krishnudu, disclosed the same mosquito problem to the media.

After visiting N Chandrababu Naidu on September 18 in Central Prison, Rama Krishnudu reported excessive mosquitoes in Chandrababu Naidu's prison room. When they inquired about this, the officials claimed to have provided a mosquito net, bed, and other items.

Rama Krishnudu stated that it is evident there are inadequate facilities in the former Chief Minister's room.

Despite numerous complaints from TDP leaders, the prison authorities have not addressed the issues, causing Chandrababu Naidu difficulties during his confinement, the party claims.

While people across the state are concerned about the former Chief Minister's safety, there have been no attempts from the officials to address these concerns, the party added.