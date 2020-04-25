Chandigarh Police's Unique Device Catches Lockdown Violators From A Distance

The instrument comprises a five-feet-long metal rod and is fitted with a tong-like structure at one end

The VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police has found a unique way to catch coronavirus lockdown violators and maintain social distance at the same time.

The cops have developed an instrument that comprises a five-feet-long metal rod fitted with a tong-like structure at one end that attaches around the waist of the violators so that they can be led to the police vehicle, without coming in contact with them.

The other end of the device can be strapped onto the arms of the cop who then operates it with a sliding stick. The trap opens up to grip the violators from the waist and then closes in to prevent them from escaping.

Sanjay Baniwal, Director-General of Chandigarh Police, shared a post on Twitter where a policeman can be seen demonstrating how the device functions.

He wrote: "VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police has devised this unique way of tackling non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers. Great equipment, great drill !!! Way to go @ssptfcchd and Insp Manjit, HCt Gurdeep, HCt Pawan and Ct Usha."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of the contagious coronavirus on March 24. The lockdown, which was scheduled to be lifted on April 14, has now been extended to May 3.

Despite the country-wide lockdown, many violated the rules and ventured out on the roads. Police have shared videos and photos on social media of violators with "I am guilty" placards. They also used drones in some areas to catch the offenders.