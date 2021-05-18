Chaman Lal Gupta, Veteran Jammu BJP Leader, Dies. He Had COVID-19

PM Modi tweeted condolences after veteran Jammu BJP Leader Chaman Lal Gupta dies

Chaman Lal Gupta, veteran BJP leader and former union minister. died at his residence in Jammu's Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday. According to the family, Chaman Lal Gupta had tested positive for COVID-19 and was successfully treated at a hospital. "He had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5 and returned from Narayana hospital on Sunday after successful treatment. His condition suddenly deteriorated in the wee hours and he breathed his last around 5.10 am," his elder son Anil Gupta told news agency Press Trust of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and posted his condolences. ''Shri Chaman Lal Gupta Ji will be remembered for numerous community service efforts. He was a dedicated legislator and strengthened the BJP across Jammu and Kashmir. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,'' PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

National BJP chief, JP Nadda wrote: "Shocked to hear about the demise of BJP leader and former Union Minister prof Chaman Lal Gupta Ji. He played an important role in strengthening the party in Jammu & Kashmir...".

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha paid rich tributes to Chaman Lal Gupta. "Deeply pained to hear about the passing away of former union minister, Prof Chaman Lal Gupta Ji. A seasoned politician and a widely respected public figure, his demise is a great loss to the political sphere...he will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards welfare of the people.," the office of the Lt Governor tweeted.

Born in Jammu on April 13, 1934, Chaman Lal Gupta was not keeping well for the last couple of years. He had an illustrious political career spanning over five decades. Chaman Lal Gupta became a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, for the first time, in 1972. He was again a member of Legislative Assembly between 2008 and 2014.

Chaman Lal Gupta was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha from Udhampur constituency of Jammu in 1996 and re-elected to 12th and 13th Lok Sabha in 1998 and 1999. He had held key portfolios like Civil Aviation, Food Processing Industries and Defence (MoS).