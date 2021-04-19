Navratri 2021, Day 7: Puja Vidhi, Mantra For Ma Kalratri Worshipped Today

Navratri 2021: Ma Kalratri is worshipped on day 7 of Chaitra Navratri

Today is day 7 of Chaitra Navratri.Mata Kalratri is worshipped on this day. Often referred to as Kali, Mata Kalratriis believed to ends darkness and ignorance. She is also known as Shubhankari as she brings good fortune for her devotees and protects all from evil. One of the fiercest forms of Goddess Durga, Kalratri is believed to be the destroyer of all evil, demons and darkness. Goddess Kalratri is also referred to as Adi Shakti. This incarnation of Navdurga is dark and has long hair. Kalratri is depicted with four hands. Her right hands are in Abhaya and Varada Mudra, which implies protection and she carries a sword and the deadly iron hook in her left hands. Worshipping Ma Kalratri or Goddess Kali on the 7th day of Navratri is considered extreme auspicious by many people.

Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Puja Vidhi for Maa Kalratri

A photo or idol of Ma Kalratri is kept near the Kalash that was established on the day of Ghatasthapana. Devotees offer red flowers, light a lamp and seek the blessings of Maa Kaalratri. The goddess in invoked by chanting the mantras of kalratri.

Mantra for Ma Kalratri: Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

Prarthana for Ma Kalratri: Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari

Stuti for Ma Kalratri: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Navratri is one of the biggest festivals celebrated by Hindus in India. Though the nine days of Navratri are celebrated with great pomp and gaiety, this year due to the Covid pandemic, festivities are low-key. People have been advised to avoid crowded places and many devotees are staying away from the usual temple visits. In a year, Navratri comes four times, in the months of Chaitra, Aashadh, Ashwin and Magha. But the Chaitra Navratri in the spring season and Sharadiya Navratri in autumn are most popular. Chaitra Navratri culminates in Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram.

Happy Navratri!