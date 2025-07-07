Centre's Major Push To Revive J&K Tourism After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a major push to revive tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, a two-day conference of top tourism officials from across the country has begun in Srinagar. The tourism sector in Kashmir was severely impacted after the Pahalgam attack on April 22 in which 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, were killed by terrorists.

After Pahalgam attack on April 22, around 50 tourist spots and resorts were closed by the police due to security reasons. Recently, 8 of them including two tourist spots in Pahalgam were reopened. Officials say after security audit, more destinations will be reopened.

In a first-of-its-kind substantial conclave in Srinagar, discussions will focus on tourism policies and reviving tourism in the Valley. The conference is being attended by tourism secretaries from across states and Union Territories, with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan expected to join a session on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is also attending the conference, emphasised the urgency of moving forward and reviving tourism in Kashmir. Mr Shekhawat shared his personal experience, stating that tourism is making a comeback in Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack. He also recalled visiting the region last month and emphasising the safety of Kashmir to visitors.

Mr Shekhawat underscored the Jammu and Kashmir government's dedicated efforts in reviving tourism, while also acknowledging the Centre's unwavering support for these initiatives. He also invited the tourism secretaries from all states and union territories to participate in the conference, urging them to convey a message of safety and tourism revival in their respective regions.

During the two-day conference, Mr Shekhawat anticipates the discussion of innovative ideas that will contribute to the development of a comprehensive tourism roadmap for the country.

So far, attackers behind Pahalgam terrorist attack have not been tracked down despite a major manhunt launched by security forces after the massacre. Police have also identified three attackers and announced a reward on their head.