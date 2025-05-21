Advertisement
Centre's Big Bhakra Dam Security Move Amid Punjab-Haryana Water Row

Read Time: 1 min
Centre's Big Bhakra Dam Security Move Amid Punjab-Haryana Water Row
New Delhi:

The central government took stern action today, deploying Central Industrial Security Forces to protect the Bhakra Dam as the Punjab-Haryana water dispute escalated. 

Recently, the Punjab government had deployed police force at the dam and when the BBMB chairman went to release water, he was taken hostage.

The Union Home Ministry has issued new orders asking the CISF to take charge of the Bhakra dam. 

An amount of Rs 8.5 crore has been allocated and the government has approved 296 personnel of CISF.

Instructions have been given to arrange for their accommodation and communication. 
 

