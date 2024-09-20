Centre's Bid To Establish Fact-Checking Unit Struck Down By Bombay High Court

Case had gone to a third judge after division bench in January delivered a split verdict

The central government's attempt to set up a fact-checking unit has been struck down by the Bombay High Court after standup comic Kunal Kamra filed a petition against the Centre's move.

Justice AS Chandurkar said the Information Technology Amendment Rules, 2023, which empowers the Centre to set up fact-check units (FCUs) for identifying fake news online, went against Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution.

"I have considered the matter extensively. The impugned rules are violative of Articles 14 (right to equality), 19 (freedom of speech and expression) and 19(1)(g) (freedom and right to profession) of the Constitution of India," Justice Chandurkar said, and struck down the proposed IT amendments.

The expression "fake, false and misleading" in the IT Rules was "vague and hence wrong" in the absence of any definition, he added.

The case had gone to a third judge after a division bench of the Bombay High Court in January delivered a split verdict in this matter.

It was the third judge's verdict that came today.

In March, the Supreme Court stayed a notification by the Centre announcing the operational status of its official fact-check unit (FCU). The Supreme Court had said the Centre can't go ahead until the Bombay High Court decides on the constitutionality of the matter.

Kunal Kamra and other petitioners had said the amendments would put unreasonable restrictions on freedom of speech and expression.

The petitioners said the provision would lead to government-led censorship online and empower it to be the "prosecutor, the judge, and in that loose sense, the executioner" of what constitutes the 'truth' online.