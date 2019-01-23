Centre's 10% Quota Move Rushed, Will 'Backfire': Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav alleged the government was changing narrative to suit its "upper caste mindset". (File)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said today that the government's move to grant 10 per cent quota to the economically weaker sections in general category will "backfire" since the 'bahujan' were feeling cheated.

Tejashwi Yadav slammed the government's move as hasty and said that like demonetization, it was implemented hurriedly. Reservation was not a poverty alleviation programme, he added.

"The government has amended the Constitution without any report from any commission or social and economic survey. To make such a provision, the government must have supporting data and figures. The BJP will bear the consequences of a hurried decision it," he told news agency PTI.

"The Bahujan class is feeling duped... While it was stated that there is a cap of 50 per cent on reservations, but, suddenly the government opens a pandora's box and exceeds reservations beyond 50 per cent, that too without any demand, agitation or movement by beneficiary classes," he said.

"Now, the honourable Supreme Court will have to play by its own yardstick," he added. The RJD leader also asked how atrocities on people in the name of caste can be remedied by such measures.

The RJD leader alleged the government was changing the narrative from caste-based atrocities to economic status to suit its "upper caste mindset".

"On what basis did the government give 10 per cent reservation to those who are already enjoying de facto 50 per cent reservation? What about the caste-based census data? Why it is being hidden by the government? Is it banana repUblic or a democracy" he asked.