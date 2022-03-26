Centre Tweaks Covid Norms For International Flights, Pat-Down Search Back

Pat-down search conducted by security personnel at airports is also re-introduced.

The Airports Authority of India in its revised guidelines for international flights, which will resume from tomorrow, has said the requirement of airlines keeping three seats vacant for social distancing has now been scrapped.

As per the revised guidelines, the requirement of a complete personal protection equipment or PPE kit for crew members is not needed anymore.

Pat-down search conducted by security personnel at airports is also re-introduced.

However, wearing masks inside airports and aircraft will still be mandatory.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, following the outbreak of coronavirus. However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and around 45 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.