Centre Asks Top Court Collegium To Rethink Elevation Of 2 Judges: Sources

The Supreme Court collegium's recommendation to elevate two judges has hit a hurdle, with sources claiming that the centre has returned it over seniority concerns. The government has reportedly sought a rethink on the decision.

The collegium, which appoints judges to the nation's legal institutions, had recommended on April 12 that Justices Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna be elevated to the Supreme Court. According to sources, it will soon meet again to discuss the government's objections.

While Justice Aniruddha Bose is the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court, AS Bopanna currently heads the Gauhati High Court in Assam. If passed, the new appointments would have taken the number of judges in the Supreme Court from 27 to 29.

The top court has a sanctioned strength of 31 judges.

According to a resolution signed by top Supreme Court judges, the collegium had decided to elevate Justices Bose and Bopanna on the basis of merit, seniority and representation to high courts. "While recommending these names, the collegium has taken into consideration, apart from their merit and integrity, the combined seniority on all-India basis of Chief Justices and senior judges of High Courts. The Collegium has also kept in mind the desirability of giving due representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court, as far as possible, to all the High Courts," it read.

