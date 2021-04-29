Centre Releases Revised Guidelines For Covid Home Isolation. Details Here

Asymptomatic patients are those who are not experiencing any symptoms and having oxygen level above 94%.

The Union Health ministry on Thursday issued the revised guidelines for home isolation of asymptomatic Covid cases, in which it advised against procuring or administering Remdesivir injections (key anti-viral drug) at home. Asymptomatic patients, according to the revised guidelines, are those who are not experiencing any symptoms and having oxygen saturation of more than 94 per cent.

While patients aged above 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer, immuno compromised patients (included HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy) are not eligible for home isolation, as per the new guidelines.

Patients should have oxygen saturation of more than 94 per cent, it said. In case of drop in oxygen saturation levels or shortness of breath, the person should require hospital admission and seek immediate consultation with the treating physician, it said.

The guidelines also recommend warm-water gargles and take steam inhalation twice a day.

"If fever is not controlled with a maximum dose of tab. Paracetamol 650 mg four times a day, consult the treating doctor, who may consider advising other drugs like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) (ex: tab. Naproxen 250 mg twice a day). Tab. Ivermectin (200 mcg/kg once a day, to be taken on empty stomach) for 3 to 5 days should be considered," the guidelines stated.

The decision to administer Remdesivir or any other investigational therapy must be taken by a medical professional, the ministry said. "Do not attempt to procure or administer Remdesivir at home. Systemic oral steroids are not indicated in mild disease. If symptoms persist beyond seven days (persistent fever, worsening cough etc.), consult the treating doctor for treatment with low-dose oral steroids," the guidelines said.

According to the new guidelines, a patient must isolate himself from other household members, stay in the identified room and away from other people in home, especially senior citizens and those with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease etc.

"Patient should at all times use triple layer medical mask. Discard mask after 8 hours of use or earlier if they become wet or visibly soiled. In the event of care giver entering the room, both care giver

and patient may consider using N 95 mask," the guidelines says.

Mask should be discarded only after disinfecting it with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite, it adds.

The guidelines also recommends effective disposal of biomedical waste as per CPCB guidelines.

