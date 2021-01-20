Centre Ready To Pause Agri Laws, Farmers' Unions Say Will Consider Offer

The next meeting between the Centre and farmers will be held on January 22

The government is ready to put the three controversial farm laws on freeze for one-and-half years and will convey it to the Supreme Court in an affidavit, farmers who attended the 10th round of negotiations this evening told NDTV. The farmer unions, which are holding out for repeal of the farm laws, said they would consider the proposal. The government, they said, has become unnerved by their plans for a big tractor rally on Republic Day.

"The government placed a new proposal before us in the tenth round meeting - it is ready to set up a special committee which will consider all our demands along with the three new laws," said Balkishan Singh Brar of the All India Kisan Sabha.

"The government also proposed that until the committee completes the review, all three new laws will be put on hold for one-and-a-half-year," he added.

The farm laws were put on hold for at least two months by the top Court in an order last week. The court had named a special committee discusses the issue with all sides, giving it two months to submit a report.

The farmers, however, had not accepted the committee, saying all four of its members are pro-government. One of the members also stepped down.

"The government is scared and is looking for ways to save its skin," Mr Brar said. The farmers, he said, will meet the police tomorrow to discuss the programme of the January 26 protest. The farmers said they are expecting at least 1,000 tractors to take part in the rally, which roll along the periphery of the city.

The government has opposed the rally, saying such a rally on the Republic Day would embarrass the nation.

Despite an appeal by the government, the Supreme Court had refused to take a stand on the tractor rally and said the Delhi Police can take a call on the matter.

The next meeting between the government and farmers will be held on January 22.