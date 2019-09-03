Centre Proposes Legislation Over Violence Against Doctors

The move came after a senior doctor Deben Dutta was beaten to death in Assam.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed a legislation to address the issue of violence against healthcare professionals and damage to property of clinical establishments across the country.

The move comes after doctors on several occasions went on an indefinite strike all over India as they were assaulted and attacked by family members of the attendants. In Delhi last week two resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital were thrashed by attendants of a family member who had passed away at the hospital.

A legislation titled "The Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of violence and damage to property) Bill, 2019" has been prepared.

"It has been decided to solicit objections and suggestions from public with regard to said draft legislation before the finalisation of the draft Bill," the ministry said.

The objections/suggestions may be forwarded within 30 days from the date of issue of this notice.

