Centre Using 'Divide-And-Rule' Policy To Gain Votes: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti claimed that J&K's unemployment rate is 18% - the highest in the country (File)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that the Central government is working on the "divide and rule" policy and its vision is to earn votes by dividing people.

"Those in Delhi are using Jammu and Kashmir as a laboratory and are experimenting here. Leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a vision for Jammu and Kashmir. Divide and rule is their policy - their vision is to divide people and increase their vote bank," Ms Mufti said.

"Sardars are now Khalistani and we are Pakistani," she said attacking the Centre, adding, "Only BJP is not Hindustan."

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre for changing the names of roads, stations across the country and said the dispensation has nothing to project in front of the electorate.

"The delimitation exercise is being done haphazardly. They are only changing names (naming schools after martyrs) but children will not get employment by changing names. They (Centre) talk about Taliban, Afghanistan but not about farmers, unemployment and corruption," she said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister claimed that the unemployment rate in the Union Territory (UT) stands at 18% - the highest in the country.

"The Centre is choking the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. Our economy will be dependent on Haryana and Punjab in future," she said.

Alleging that corruption is widespread in UT, she added, "They have not done any work in the last seven years. What we have in the country, they (BJP government) are selling to corporate houses."