Centre Has To Clarify Implementation Of One Nation, One Election: KT Rama Rao

The Centre has to provide clarity on how it plans to implement 'one nation on election' and only after that the BRS party will be able to express its stance on the proposal, senior party leader KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

Responding to media persons' query on the party's stand on the simultaneous polls, he said there are several issues such as conducting census, delimitation of constituencies, and implementation of women's reservation that need to be completed before 2029 general elections.

"What I am saying is, the central government has to clarify as to how they are going to implement it. Because just recently Parliament elections concluded. And we will have (Lok Sabha) elections in 2029 only," Rama Rao, Working President of the former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti said.

"....would they abolish all the state governments before that and make them ready for elections. Or, they want to implement it phase-wise," he asked.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for 'one nation, one Election' as recommended by the former President Ram Nath Kovind panel.

