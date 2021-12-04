Senior Bureaucrat Alka Upadhyaya Appointed National Highways Authority Of India Chief

Alka Upadhyaya is currently Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development

Senior bureaucrat Alka Upadhyaya has been appointed as the chairperson of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Saturday.

Ms Upadhyaya, a 1990-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development.

Sanjay Bandopadhyay, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has been named chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Dharmendra S Gangwar, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will be Secretary, Department of Border Management, and Sundeep Kumar Nayak has been appointed as Director General, National Productivity Council, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade.

Upma Srivastava, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Sikkim cadre, has been named Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Juthika Patankar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has been appointed as Secretary, Central Information Commission.

Anita Praveen, Special Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, will be Special Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

She will take over as Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries upon superannuation of Pushpa Subramanyam next month-end.

Amit Yadav, Director General, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, has been moved as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, the order said.

Ashish Srivastava, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been appointed Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

G Asok Kumar, Mission Director, National Water Mission, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, will be Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga.

Neelam Shammi Rao has been appointed as Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Employees'' Provident Fund Organization, Amit Agrawal will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and Deepti Umashankar as Establishment Officer & Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training.

Vivek Aggarwal, Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Revenue.

Hari Ranjan Rao, Joint Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, will now be Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunications.

Shyamal Misra, a 1996-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs. He is currently Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce.