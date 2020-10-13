Centre Doesn't Look Crime From Prism Of Caste Or Creed: Minister

G Kishan Reddy said the government would never tolerate crime against women.

The central government does not believe in viewing crime from the prism of caste, creed or region, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Mr Reddy also said the government would never tolerate crime against women and the downtrodden and would take all measures to ensure speedy and decisive justice for all victims.

The comment by the union minister of state for home came about a fortnight after the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh sparked nationwide outrage.

The central government recently issued an advisory to states on safety of women and how to deal with crime against them, and said probe into rape cases must be completed within two months and dying declaration of a victim can't be discarded merely because it has not been recorded by a magistrate.

"The government does not believe in viewing a crime from the prism of caste, creed, religion or region, as crime is against humanity and peace and the government would never tolerate crimes against women and the downtrodden and will take all measures in ensuring speedy and decisive justice for all victims," Mr Reddy said while digitally inaugurating the 21st All India Conference of Directors, Fingerprint Bureau 2020.

An official statement said Mr Reddy also inaugurated the eCyber Lab set up by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Mr Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government believes in zero tolerance in crime and terror and under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the government's aim is to create a crime-free India.