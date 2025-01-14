Centre Committed To Addressing Farmer's Issue, Assures Support: S Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has reassured that the Centre is committed to addressing farmers' concerns, acknowledging the complexity of the issue.

He highlighted the increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) rate as a testament to the government's efforts to support farmers. However, S Jaishankar noted that the issue sometimes gets politicized, ensuring that the government will prioritize the matter.

"Regarding the issue of farmers... this is a complex topic. The issues involved are not simple. From the government's side, I can assure you that we discuss how to help these people in the cabinet and parliament," S Jaishankar responded during his interaction with the Indian Community in Spain

The statement comes amid farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike, protesting the non-fulfillment of promises made by the Central Government during the 2021 agitation. Dallewal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with farmers, sparking concerns over his deteriorating health.

"We have increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) rate, and the government certainly makes efforts. However, sometimes this issue becomes politicized. But I can assure you that the government will definitely prioritize this issue," he said.

Dallewal's worsening health condition has raised concerns among his supporters and the farmer community.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh also expressed concern over the deteriorating health condition of Jagjit Singh Dallewal. He said that the Punjab government is worried about his health and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to farmer leader Dallewal.

Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee met farmer leader Dallewal. Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

Speaking about the meeting, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, said that the farmer leader had refused to take medical assistance.

Further, the Supreme Court clarified that its orders to provide medical aid and hospitalisation to farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal were not to force him to end his fast but to ensure his well-being.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that Dallewal could continue his hunger strike under medical aid.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during the fast until death.

