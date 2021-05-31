Central Vista Essential, Work To Continue: Delhi High Court Dismisses Challenge

The Delhi High Court today refused to stay construction work for the Central Vista redevelopment project, underlining it is an "essential national project".

As the labourers are staying on the site, no question of suspending the construction work arises amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the court said.

The petitioner was fined Rs 1 lakh as Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh dismissed the plea.

As per the contract given to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the construction work had to be completed by November so it should to be allowed to continue, the court stressed.

