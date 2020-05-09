Central Teams To Visit 10 States With High Coronavirus Cases

The teams will assist state health departments in the 10 states (File)

The Union health Ministry will send central teams to 10 states with surging coronavirus cases, the ministry said in a statement. The teams will assist the state health departments implement containment measures in the affected areas in the state.

The teams, consisting of a senior Health Ministry official, a joint secretary level nodal officer and a public health expert, will be sent to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

This is besides the 20 central teams of public health experts who were earlier sent to the high case load districts, the statement read.