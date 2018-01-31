Central Railways To Run 452 Special Trains To Clear Summer Vacation Rush These trains include unreserved specials from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Gorakhpur, Manduadih, Jammu Tawi, Lucknow, Varansasi, Nagpur, Patna, Karmali, Chennai Central, Santragachi, Bilaspu, Kochuveli and Sawantwadi Road, the CR said in the statement issued here.

To clear the extra rush of long-distance passengers during the summer season, the Central Railway (CR) will run 452 summer special trains, a statement said.



These trains include unreserved specials from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Gorakhpur, Manduadih, Jammu Tawi, Lucknow, Varansasi, Nagpur, Patna, Karmali, Chennai Central, Santragachi, Bilaspu, Kochuveli and Sawantwadi Road, the CR said in the statement issued here.



The CR will also run two teachers' special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Varanasi and all the summer special trains will have special fares, it said.



24 unreserved weekly special trains will be run between LTT to Gorakhpur from April 7, while the same number of unreserved weekly specials will be run between LTT to Manduadih from April 4. These unreserved trains will be of 18 general second class coaches.



The CR will also run 26 AC super fast weekly specials between CSMT to Jammu Tawi from April 6 and 24 AC super fast weekly specials between CSMT to Lucknow from April 10, 2018.



16 weekly special trains will be operated between LTT to Gorakhpur from April 10 and two teachers special train will be run from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Varanasi from May 5.



The CR will also run 20 super fast weekly special trains between CSMT and Nagpur from April 7 and 22 unreserved weekly Specials between Pune and Gorakhpur from April 8.



In addition to this, 22 unreserved weekly specials will be run between Pune and Manduadih from April 5 and 34 weekly specials will be operated between Pune and Patna from April 9.



20 AC weekly Specials will be run between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Karmali from April 6, while 18 weekly special trains will be run between Ajni and Karmali from April 9.



The CR will also run 18 weekly special trains between LTT to Sawantwadi Road from April 9 and 22 weekly special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Sainagar Shirdi from April 4, besides 20 weekly special will be run between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Mangalore Junction from April 8.



