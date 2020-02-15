Census 2021 In Haryana From May, Citizens Need Not Show Any Documents

Haryana Chief Secretary said for the first time in history, Census data will be collected digitally.

The first phase of Census 2021 in Haryana - houselisting operations and housing Census - will be conducted from May 1 to June 15 this year. Around 58,000 enumerators and supervisors would be deployed for canvassing data.

Describing census as one of the most credible source of information regarding the socio-cultural and demographic data, Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said it is very important that the data on census should be very reliable and since the entire process of the census is very time-bound, therefore, all the concerned officers should ensure that all the procedure should be completed within the stipulated time period.

Ms Arora said that for the first time in history, Census data will be collected digitally. She said that this dynamic census will help the State in getting data analytics at the right time for policy formation. Ms Arora further directed that publicity has to be planned very meticulously and dedicated efforts should be made for mass publicity so that people of the state can be made aware of the same.

During houselisting operations, questions on the quality of houses, amenities available to households and assets possessed by the households will be canvassed. The second phase -Population Enumeration - will be conducted from February 9, 2021, to February 28, 2021, with a revisional round from March 1 to 5, 2021.

Further, in Haryana, around 58,000 enumerators and supervisors would be deployed for canvassing data. The training of Tehsildars cum Charge Officers is proposed to be held at the district level from February 19 to March 4, 2020, which would be followed by training of around 900 field trainers in March 2020. These trained field trainers will further train the Enumerators and Supervisors in April, 2020.

Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Vivek Joshi, in his address stated that census is the largest administrative and statistical exercise in the world. He stated that it is for the first time that the census is being conducted in digital mode and codification of responses would go a long way in timely release of data. Census data would be captured through specially designed mobile apps. It is for the first time that all the Census activities and progress would be monitored on real-time basis through the Census Monitoring and Management System (CMMS).

Mr Joshi said that for the Census 2021 no documents will be asked from the citizens. Citizens will be asked to give the answers to only a few questions. He said that while doing the census, the Chief Census Officer should keep in mind that only those questions should be asked from the Citizens which are included in the pre-set questionnaire. He said that the personal data collected during the census will be confidential.