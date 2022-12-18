CCTV: Delhi Man Loses Control Of Car, Runs Over 3 Children Standing On Footpath

Onlookers rushed to help the children, while some caught the driver and could be seen beating him up.

A 30-year-old man today hit three children with his Maruti Brezza car after losing balance and crashing into the footpath near Lilawati school in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh. The children were catching some sun on the side of the footpath.

A CCTV video clip of the incident showed the car suddenly crashing into the footpath, hitting the children, and stopping soon after. Onlookers rushed to help the children, while some caught the driver and could be seen beating him up. They allege that the occupants of the car tried to run away, but their tyre burst and the car suddenly stopped. Locals locked the two in a room and handed them over to the police, they said.

Family members of the children could be seen wailing on the road, and locals have demanded strict action.

Gajendar, a resident of Pratap Nagar, has been taken into police custody after locals caught and thrashed him following the accident, which happened at 9 am today.

Two children, aged 10 and 4, were injured but are out of danger, while another 6 year-old is being treated, and is under medical observation.

One of the onlookers, who could be seen in the CCTV video rushing to help, said that someone was learning how to drive, and the car had made three rounds of the area. He claimed the driver was drunk, and didn't stop even after locals warned them that there's a school in the area.

The car, which was smashed by angry locals, has been seized.